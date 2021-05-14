Symmetry Partners LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,749,962 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

