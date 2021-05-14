Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

