Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,760. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.