Symons Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit