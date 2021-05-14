Symons Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.54. 1,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $32.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

