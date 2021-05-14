Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,918 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Primo Water by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 871,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Primo Water by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,260. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

