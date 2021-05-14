Symons Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,968. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

