Symons Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Snowflake comprises 1.8% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $12.68 on Friday, reaching $200.92. 108,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.41. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.46.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

