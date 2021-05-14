Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

