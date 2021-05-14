T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,441. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

