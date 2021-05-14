TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.83 ($30.39).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

ETR:TEG opened at €23.59 ($27.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.98. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.60.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.