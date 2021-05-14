TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.58. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier bought 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$182,042.61. Insiders have purchased 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

