TD Securities Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.32.
CG stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last 90 days.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
