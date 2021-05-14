TD Securities Cuts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.32.

CG stock opened at C$8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.82. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last 90 days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

