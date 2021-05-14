TD Securities Increases Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to $16.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SLSSF opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

About Solaris Resources

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.