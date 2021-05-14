TD Securities Increases Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to $16.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SLSSF opened at $8.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Solaris Resources has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.76.
About Solaris Resources
