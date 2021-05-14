Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.87 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

