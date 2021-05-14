Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

