TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 15,000 Shares

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.
  • On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.
  • On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $8,506.25.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $2,816.02.
  • On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

