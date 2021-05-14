TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,061. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,291. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

