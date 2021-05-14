Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

NYSE TDS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,809. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 180,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.