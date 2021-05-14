Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

