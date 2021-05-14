Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

