Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

