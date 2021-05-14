Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

