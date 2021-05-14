Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $169.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

