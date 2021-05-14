Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 114.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.9% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,925.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.14 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

