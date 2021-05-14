Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,421 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

