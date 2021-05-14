Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.12 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

