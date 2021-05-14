TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TFFP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,003. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

