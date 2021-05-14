TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Lowered to Hold at Danske

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities downgraded TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

