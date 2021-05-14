Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Shares Up 52.7%

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) shares traded up 52.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.20. 174,830,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,626% from the average session volume of 6,412,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

