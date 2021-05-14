Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 262,142 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 52,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Thai Beverage Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBVPF)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

