The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,627. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other The AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $382,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

