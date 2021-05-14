The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.