The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK opened at $51.69 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

