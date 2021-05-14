The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39.

