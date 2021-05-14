The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit