The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.