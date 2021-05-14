The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Lynn Forester Sells 880 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $291.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

