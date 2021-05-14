The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of GGZ stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
