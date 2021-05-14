The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

