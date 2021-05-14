The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) a €24.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.49 ($32.34).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1 year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

