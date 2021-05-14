The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.91 ($38.72).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.66 and a 200-day moving average of €31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.