The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €75.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.88 ($124.56).

ETR:MOR opened at €66.64 ($78.40) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.92.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

