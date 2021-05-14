The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Sell

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

