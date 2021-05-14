The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 182.18 ($2.38).

VOD opened at GBX 139.46 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.92. The stock has a market cap of £39.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

