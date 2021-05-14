The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 182.18 ($2.38).

VOD opened at GBX 139.46 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.92. The stock has a market cap of £39.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

