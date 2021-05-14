The J. M. Smucker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,478 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,797% compared to the average daily volume of 236 call options.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

