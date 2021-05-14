The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 59,106 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $78,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $291.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.45, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.