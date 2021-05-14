The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 98,260 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,260 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $61,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

