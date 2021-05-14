The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 9,998 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,050 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $81,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,872 shares of company stock worth $2,448,948 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

