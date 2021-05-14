The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $73.87 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,333 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $73,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.