The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $85,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $38,077,471 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $820.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $806.27 and a 200-day moving average of $768.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

