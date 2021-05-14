The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,942 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 173,276 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FedEx were worth $67,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $303.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

