The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $608.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,705.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.